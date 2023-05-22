HAMMOND, La. — One year after the Southeastern Lions’ tremendous run to a Southland Conference championship, reports indicate that the school has parted ways with head coach Matt Riser.

The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers with D1Baseball.

Southeastern finished the season on a 6-game win streak but failed to make the Southland Conference tournament after a 25-25 finish, 9-14 in conference play.

In 10 years at Southeastern, Matt Riser posted an overall record of 320-224 and a 171-98 record in Southland Conference play. Marks that are the best of any head coach in program history.

Riser led Southeastern to four conference titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2014.

The University and Riser agreed to an extension in January that would keep him as the Lions’ head coach through the 2025 season. Still, a disappointing showing in the 2022-23 season has signaled the end of his time in Hammond.

