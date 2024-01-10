SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A recent report reveals the rental market across the country is on a downward trend that began in late summer.

In December, rent in Shreveport declined by 4.5% since the summer peak and decreased by 0.7% last month.

Apartment List notes a seasonal pattern: during spring and summer, rent increases, whereas fall and winter ‘usually see a modest dip.’

Nationwide saw rent prices fall 0.8% – marking the fifth consecutive month of declines.

They stated the recent declines were due to fewer renters looking to move at this time of the year.

According to the study, the median rent in Shreveport is $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,023 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Over the past year, Shreveport rent has fallen 0.8% and outpaced the national average by -1%.

The national rental report underscored that despite the cooldown, the national median rent is around $250 per month higher than the pandemic three years ago.

However, if the historical seasonal patterns hold, rent growth may increase again in early 2024 due to a strong supply of new units coming online, which should moderate prices a bit.