BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University is providing an update to the public about a bomb threat on Monday morning.

The university sent out this tweet at 11:10 a.m., “Attention SUBR on Campus Residents: Mayberry Dining Hall has been cleared and students are allowed to move around and eat. The campus shuttle will run from the Residential Halls to Mayberry for food service beginning at 11.”

A copy of the original notice can be found below:

Southern University and A&M College received a bomb threat this morning, Monday, January 31. The Baton Rouge Land Mass including Southern University Lab, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Southern University Law Center has been placed in lockdown status. Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time.

According to Southern, “SUPD is working with other law enforcement agencies” on the bomb threat.