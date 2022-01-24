LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin was dismissed from the Lafayette Police Department as of last week, according to multiple sources close to the investigation.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after the Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Griffin would be reinstated following his suspension in November, 2021 amid an on-going investigation surrounding sexual harassment allegations.

Griffin was put on paid leave pending the results of the internal investigation.

Maj. Monte Potier has served as acting police chief since that time.

Griffin, was appointed interim police chief of Lafayette on October 7, 2021 after Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that former Police Chief Thomas Glover, Sr., was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

When reached about the matter late Sunday, he referred our questions to his attorney, Allison Prejean.

Our calls to her office were unsuccessful.

So far, LCG has yet to comment on the report and have yet to shed any light on why Griffin was eventually fired.