BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With hurricane season in full swing, Louisiana residents are at risk of unemployment because of hurricane flooding.

Flooding is a significant threat across Louisiana because of its natural design. The state is on the southern part of the Mississippi River, which has the most extensive draining system of any basin, and the climate makes heavy rainfall likely all year, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the third quarter of 2022, Louisiana had the highest percentage of employees in businesses in flood zones in the nation, sitting at 29.1%, or more than 1.8 million employees. Following behind is Florida, with 20.8%.

Among the areas in Louisiana affected, Terrebonne Parish is leading with 92% at risk of unemployment. Lafourche Parish has about 90% at risk.

Other parishes with more than 80% affected include:

St. John the Baptist: 89.9 % of 12,791 total employment

Assumption: 89.6% of 3,651 total employment

St. James: 89.6% of 7,531 total employment

Jefferson: 89.2% of 182,452 total employment

St. Charles: 88.8% of 23,350 total employment

Orleans: 88.0% of 182,621 total employment

Plaquemines: 85.9% of 10,849 total employment

Ascension: 83.1% of 47,966 total employment

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, predicts this hurricane season will be considered “normal” with between 12 and 17 tropical storms and one to four named hurricanes.