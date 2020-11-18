Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards back in hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards is back in the hospital with breathing trouble, family sources confirm.

Edwards, 93, was rushed Tuesday night to Ochsner Baton Rouge hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia in both lungs.

Doctors are giving him antibiotics to contain and treat Edwards’ pneumonia, according to his wife, Trina Edwards.

The former governor had recently spent three days at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was released Sunday after doctors diagnosed him with rhinovirus, the virus that causes the common cold.

Edwards tested negative for COVID-19 early Wednesday. He previously tested negative late last week, a family spokesman said.

Edwards served four terms as Louisiana governor — from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.