Rep. Steve Scalise goes off on handling of mask guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, speaks during a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Scalise: "This isn't about science—it's about government control."

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Steve Scalise is not holding back on Twitter.

The House Republican Whip from Louisiana made his feelings known about what is going on with mask guidance.

Scalise sent this tweet out on Wednesday after the CDC recently called for nearly 2/3 of counties in the United States to mask-up indoors.

First they told us don’t wear a mask.



Then they told us wear a mask.



Then wear two masks.



Then get the vaccine and you don’t have to wear a mask.



Now they tell us never mind, wear a mask.



This isn’t about science—it’s about government control. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 28, 2021

Rep. Scalise was not the only Republican to question the CDC’s new mask guidance.

In May of this year, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people can ease mask wearing.

Only one week ago, Gov. Edwards recommended that everyone should wear masks indoors if six feet of distancing can’t be maintained.

So what will happen next with school coming up for students in Louisiana?

Dr. Fauci is suggesting that schools require face masks for children after the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance.