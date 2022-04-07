NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — HB 729 prohibits mugshots from being released to the public in most cases, except when law enforcement deems it necessary for public safety.

The bill passed the House in the current legislative session 75-21 and is now heading to the State Senate in Baton Rouge. It is unclear if the governor supports the legislation.

Supporters of the bill say that the public release of mugshots to media and other public-facing entities are prejudicial.

Duplessis spoke with WGNO’s LBJ about the bill and what it aims to accomplish.