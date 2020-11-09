Rep. Richmond joining Biden White House? Interest rises

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — With Joe Biden’s election cemented, questions swirl over who may follow him to the White House — and a New Orleanian’s name is emerging.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who spent a year-and-a-half co-chairing former Vice President Biden’s presidential campaign, is now co-chairing his transition team. Both NOLA.com and The Hill have hinted that a place in the upcoming Biden administration may come.

Richmond has represented Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district — which encompasses much of the New Orleans area and part of Baton Rouge — since 2011. In recent interviews, the congressman has voiced a willingness to stay in his current job. But political observers wonder if he will reconsider in the coming weeks.

“Cedric Richmond,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) told MSNBC last Thursday when asked which Capitol Hill colleague he would like in a Biden White House. “I want to see Cedric Richmond.”

Richmond would not be the first Louisiana native to join a presidential cabinet. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2019, is from Assumption Parish. Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu oversaw the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Jimmy Carter.

The U.S. Constitution would require a special election to fill Richmond’s congressional seat.