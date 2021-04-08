Remains of man found in Terrebonne Parish identified as missing Lafayette man; four arrested

GIBSON, La. (KLFY) — The remains of a man found in Gibson in late February have been positively identified as being those of Lafayette man who has been missing since 2019, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Jake Menard, 36, of Lafayette, was reported missing to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in November 2019. A short time later, according to Soignet, Morgan City Police Department detectives began receiving information that Menard had been murdered in the Gibson area. Menard was allegedly taken from Morgan City to Gibson to settle an unpaid drug debt.

His body was found in the 5200 block of N. Bayou Black Dr. by the Patterson Police Department K9 division on Feb. 24. Louisiana State University FACES lab was contacted and assisted with the recovery of Menard’s remains.

Sheriff Soignet said the lengthy investigation ended with the arrest of four men allegedly involved in the incident.

Seth Lovett, 33, of Morgan City; Alvin Fitch, 34, of Morgan City; and Christopher Martin, 34, of Berwick all face a count of first-degree murder each. Chance Boudreaux, 26, of Morgan City faces one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Fitch and Martin were arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in late February after warrants were issued for their arrests. Boudreaux was already in custody in Morgan City. Lovett was arrested shortly after by the United States Coast Guard and the Grand Isle Police Department as he returned from offshore work.