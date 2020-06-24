Released arrest affidavits at odds with story rapper accused of murder told police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department has released their affidavits in arrest of the rapper charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a local man.

Christopher Dooley Jr., 31, of Dallas, Texas, known professionally as “Hurricane Chris,” was arrested Friday and charged in the death of 32-year-old Danzeria Oneal Ferris of Shreveport.

According to the arrest affidavits, just after 1 a.m. Friday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Texaco station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Ferris, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

According to the arrest affidavits Dooley claimed the shooting was the result of an altercation over his vehicle, a silver 2016 Mercedes 550, and that Ferris made aggressive movements toward him.

However, surveillance video and witnesses painted a much different picture.

The security footage didn’t show Ferris making any threatening movements, and witnesses told police they didn’t observe Ferris to be armed, nor were there any signs or indicators that he was armed.

According to the affidavits, detectives learned Ferris entered the Food Mart at the Texaco Station and made a purchase. As he left the store, Ferris saw Dooley’s sedan parked in front. Ferris opened the front door of the car and was confronted by Dooley.

The two then had a conversation for several minutes and Ferris stood in place, holding only a Powerade and a bag of chips in his hands. But then, the affidavits say Dooley opened fire on Ferris, striking him several times.

After discharging the firearm, the arrest affidavits say Dooley neither tried to render aid or try to contact police. In fact, they say Dooley was seen pacing back and forth for several minutes, as the victim was on the ground dying.

Police also learned the Mercedes Dooley claimed was the reason for the altercation was listed in the National Crime Information Center as being stolen in Dallas on June 4.

After being read his rights, Dooley admitted he was in possession of the vehicle, which was impounded in Shreveport as evidence.

At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dooley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Ferris’ death and illegal possession of stolen things due to his being in possession of the allegedly stolen Mercedes.

Dooley’s was later transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $500,000 on the murder charge, and $10,000 on the possession of stolen things charge.

On Sunday afternoon, Dooley bonded out of jail.