Records show man arrested for police officer murder

NEW ORLEANS – According to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records, 35-year-old John Shallerhorn was arrested for first degree murder of a police officer.

Records also show Shallerhorn was booked on an armed robbery charge.

New Orleans Police have not said if Shallerhorn is responsible for killing an officer working security at the George Washington Carver High School basketball game.

Friday night, Near the end of the first quarter of the Carver vs Warren Easton game, multiple gunshots were fired. The officer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the officer was on the Tulane University force and a reserve constable with the Second City Court in Algiers.

Shallerhorn is being held without bond.