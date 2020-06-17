READ: Letter from Mayor Cantrell on protests, demonstrations, and hospitality workers

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell released an open letter to the people of New Orleans.

The letters addresses peaceful protests in the city and demonstrations by local hospitality workers.

Mayor Cantrell begins by saying, “We are at a pivotal moment when systematic racism, structural inequality and a global pandemic have converged to challenge us in a way that is unprecedented.”

She continues, “But within this challenge lies an opportunity to reshape our world and build a new and better society that respects and uplifts all people, including the women and men who are the backbone of our cultural economy.

