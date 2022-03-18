CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 3/18/22, 12:29 p.m.: More details about a fatal accident at a local meat packaging facility have been released.

A 22-year-old Rayne man was killed Thursday afternoon, March 17, at a local meat packaging facility after falling into a piece of equipment.

The victim was identified as Todd Wheeler, of Rayne. Wheeler, an employee at the facility, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, in a news release, “We were notified about the accident about 1:25 p.m. by Acadia Parish 911.”

“The victim fell into a piece of equipment, which caused his death,” Thibodeaux said. “The machine was immediately cut off soon as another worker noticed that Wheeler was no longer at his work station. Wheeler was pulled into the piece of machinery, but other parts of the piece of equipment prevented the victim from completely entering the piece of machinery.”

In addition to the CPPD and the coroner’s office, the Church Point Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL POST, 3/17/22, 4:56 p.m.: A Rayne man has died from injuries sustained in a work-related accident at the Richard Sausage Plant.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 1186 E Ebey Street, the Richard Cajun Food Corp.’s Church Point plant.

On scene, he said, officers determined that the male employee had suffered fatal injuries in an accident at the plant.

Thibodeaux said they are withholding the name of the victim at this time out of respect for the family.

He said an investigation is ongoing.