RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the Rayne Frog Festival have released the music lineup for the event, which will take place May 11-13.

The 51st edition of the festival at Gossen Memorial Park in Rayne will feature “music, delicious food, an arts and crafts show, carnival rides, a frog-eating contest, a cultural tent, frog racing and jumping, and a few surprises along the way,” according to the festival website.

The music schedule is as follows:

Friday

6-7:30 p.m.: Adam Leger Band

8-9:30pm: Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers.

10 p.m.-midnight: Three Thirty-Seven

Saturday

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’2 Step

2-3:30 p.m.: Horace Trahan & Ossun Express

4-5:30 p.m.: Leif Mech Band

6-7:30 p.m.: Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns

8-9:30 p.m.: Gyth Rigdon

10 p.m.-midnight: La Roxx