Rate of positivity key figure in testing for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is now third per capita in the nation for daily new cases of COVID-19. The goal is to get more people tested while decreasing the rate of positivity.

Geaux Get Tested locations now have extended hours. Everette Gibson, II just took a COVID-19 test.

“I had a family member that tested positive and so I made it a priority to go out and get tested the next day because it’s gotten serious right now,” said Gibson.

The goal of the five Geaux Get Tested locations is 5,000 tests each day, but that hasn’t happened yet.

“I’m optimistic and very delighted with the numbers we’ve already seen, considering even one day we had to shut down half of a day because of the weather,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The state is seeing another 26-hundred new cases in the last 24 hours. 279 of those are in East Baton Rouge Parish, but there’s another number officials are watching. It’s call the rate of positivity.

Experts say it can provide insight into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases. A lower positivity may show the testing is widespread.

The average this week in East Baton Rouge Parish is 14.5%. The World Health Organization said an area should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Gibson added, “It’s better to be safe than sorry. (laughs). So get tested.”

The Geaux Get Tested sites extended hours are from 7am to 7pm through Sunday. You get your results in three to five days.