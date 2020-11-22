Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier tests positive for COVID-19

State News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Ragin Cajuns head football Coach Billy Napier has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the athletics department.

In a news release Saturday, UL officials said Coach Napier started experiencing symptoms Tuesday so he began self-isolation.

An antigen test and routine molecular test both came back negative but his symptoms persisted and he received a positive test result Saturday morning from a test he took Friday.

Coach Napier is continuing to isolate and issued the following statement.

I would first and foremost like to thank everyone involved for their support of our entire organization this past week. I recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolating from my family, who have all remained healthy. I will be following all guidelines and recommendations set forth by our team medical staff and local public health officials. I am proud of how our student athletes and staff have responded to this adversity. I challenge everyone, myself included, to adhere to all safety recommendations as we navigate this unprecedented time.

KLFY Sports Anchor Madeline Adams spoke to Coach Napier earlier today and will have a full update from the coach today at 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story