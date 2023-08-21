LAFAYETTE – The promotional schedule has been set for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team’s 2023 home schedule, the third season of the Kristi Gray era.

All matches are played at Earl K. Long Gym (500 E. St. Mary Blvd.) on the University of Louisiana’s main campus, and admission is free of charge for all ages.

A Fan Week exhibition against Tulane on Thursday, August 17 – featuring a team poster giveaway and Meet and Greet – marks the first outing against outside competition. The official home opener is set for Thursday-Saturday, September 14-16 as Louisiana hosts Alumni and Family Weekend during the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic.

Below is the schedule with designated promotions for each for each match/weekend:

August 17 | Tulane (exhibition match)

>> Fan Day

>> Team poster giveaway and Meet and Greet

September 14-16 | Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic

>> Alumni and Family Weekend

>> Thursday (9/14): pre-match tailgate hosted by UL ministries

September 21-22 | Troy

>> Thursday (9/21): Black Out/Dorm Storm

>> Friday (9/22): Greek Night

>> Giveaways: t-shirt (Thursday); mini volleyball (Friday)

October 13-14 | South Alabama

>> Friday (10/13): Youth Group Night

>> Saturday (10/14): Dig Pink/Wear Pink

>> Giveaways: mood bracelet (Friday); pink hair tie (Saturday)

October 27-28 | ULM

>> Friday (10/27): Faculty Appreciation

>> Saturday (10/28): Rally Program/Community Orgs Appreciation

>> Giveaways: teacher prize pack raffle (Friday); t-shirt (Saturday)

November 10-11 | App State (Senior Weekend)

>> Friday (11/10): Louisiana Salutes/Veterans Day recognition

>> Saturday (11/11): Senior Day

>> Giveaways: dog tag (Friday)