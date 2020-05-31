Protesters gather for peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody drew a large and emotional crowd Sunday in Shreveport.

There were no arrests and no reports of violence during the demonstration, which began with a gathering at the Greyhound station across from Shreveport Police headquarters on Murphy Street just before noon and continued with a march to the Caddo Parish courthouse downtown.

Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans demanding police be held accountable for the deaths of people of color at the hands of law enforcement. Speakers on the courthouse steps called for protests to remain peaceful, but vowed to continue them for the next 45 days.

At one point, protesters say three white men with Confederate flags showed up and placed them on the statute on the front lawn of the courthouse.

“Ignore the agitators. You know what you stand for!” said one of the protest organizers speaking from the courthouse steps.