Proposed luxury resort in Slidell announces new name

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, after going over thousands of submissions from local residents, the name for the proposed resort near Slidell was chosen.

The winner is…”Camellia Bay.”

The developer of the project announced the naming contest winner at Patton’s Historic Salmen-Fritchie House. The winner was presented with a check for five thousand dollars.

The history behind the name comes from the late 18th century as an exotic greenhouse flower, raised only by wealthy gardeners. Camellia blossoms represent love, affection, and devotion. Some describe the bloom as a bond of eternal love.

Since 1951, Slidell has celebrated and cultivated its favorite flower when the Ozone Camellia Club was established.

In 1983 local leaders made the love affair with the blossom official, giving Slidell the nickname “Camellia City.” Every August 25 is officially observed as Camellia City Day and Slidell’s flag features a pink camellia at its center.

If voters approve in November, the Camellia Bay Resort, Casino, and Marina will be a $325 million entertainment destination for the Slidell area. The land-based resort would include a first-class hotel, convention center, ballrooms, casino gaming, live music venues, green space for outdoor community events, a luxury spa, a new marina, multiple pools, a lazy river, and seven restaurants.

For more information about the project visit www.TheNorthshoreWins.com.