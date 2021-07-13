Proposed Iberia Parish biofuel plant gets tax exemption, would create 126 new jobs

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero announced that he has approved a business incentive to help locate a biofuel plant near Jeanerette, a project that could create 126 new jobs and 149 indirect jobs.

Romero announced that as ex-officio tax collector for the parish, he has approved an Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP) incentive for Delta Biofuels, which is looking to locate on a 16-acre tract along U.S. 90 near Jeanerette near one of its bagasse suppliers, Enterprise Sugar Mill. Delta Biofuel is a wholly-owned start-up within Tasso Renewable Energy.

“Delta Biofuels has plans for a production facility that would produce biomass fuel pellets made from residual sugarcane fiber, known as bagasse,” stated a press release from Romero. “The company would source all excess bagasse from four nearby sugar mills in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes. Sourcing from these mills would allow alternative use of the mills’ unneeded waste.”

Romero said the plant already has multi-year commitments to purchase the fuel pellets. He said the groundwork for the facility should begin in September with an expected September 2022 completion date. Hiring would begin in spring of 2022.

Romero stated that he is “immensely pleased to work alongside Iberia Parish Government and Iberia Industrial Development Foundation to achieve a goal of continued growth for our parish, working together we can attract businesses into our community. Delta Biofuels is an excellent business opportunity by creating 126 new jobs, another 149 indirect jobs and will bring additional economic growth for other businesses in Iberia Parish with over $500 million in total economic impact. Delta Biofuels will reinforce Iberia Parish’s role as one of the largest sugar-producing parishes in the State of Louisiana.”