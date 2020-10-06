Private memorial service to be held for former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster

by: KLFY Staff

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Memorial services have been made for former Louisiana governor Murphy James “Mike” Foster.

The private memorial will take place this week at Oaklawn Manor in St. Mary Parish.

A public military graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Franklin cemetery.

Foster died Sunday, October 4, at his home in Franklin after spending a week in hospice care.

He was 90-years-old.

