BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lake Charles and New Orleans Thursday as part of his Getting America Back on Track Tour.
Specifically, the tour is meant to amplify the Biden administration’s American Jobs plan, according to a White House press release.
The goal of the American Jobs Plan is to create millions of jobs, rebuild America’s infrastructure and help America compete with China, according to the White House’s explanation of the plan.
The White House’s fact sheet indicates that the American Jobs Plan should accomplish the following:
- Rebuild infrastructure by fixing or upgrading roads, bridges, ports, airports and transit systems
- Help all Americans have access to clean drinking water, a renewed electric grid and high-speed broadband
- Build and preserve more than two million homes and businesses, update schools and child care facilities and upgrade veterans’ hospitals and federal buildings
- Create jobs and increase the wages and benefits for essential home care workers
- Revitalize manufacturing, secure U.S. supply chains and train Americans for future jobs
- Create jobs that pay steady wages and allow workers to unionize
LATEST POSTS
- President Joe Biden to visit Louisiana next week as part of ‘Getting America Back on Track Tour’
- Saints super-size in sixth round with Kentucky OT Landon Young
- Vice President Kamala Harris to chair National Space Council
- 9-year-old boy with rare condition has his baseball dreams come true
- Hundreds gather in D.C. for immigration rally