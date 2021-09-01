President Biden visiting Louisiana on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government has collaborated on a new internet site to help more Americans apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit, a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child that was part of the coronavirus relief package.

GetCTC.org was developed by Code for America in partnership with the White House and Treasury Department, according to a statement Wednesday. The goal is to provide a straightforward, online form that can be accessed via mobile phones for people who are not legally obligated to file taxes to apply for the tax credit because they don't earn enough money.