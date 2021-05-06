President Biden to visit Louisiana on Thursday, here is the schedule

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- President Joe Biden is in Louisiana.

Biden plans to stop off in New Orleans and Lake Charles, on Thursday, as a part of his Getting American Back on Track tour.

Biden was scheduled to begin his day with a daily briefing in the White House and then head to Lake Charles.

President Biden was greeted by Governor Edwards and Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards at Chennault International Airport.

He will deliver afternoon remarks on the American Jobs Plan near Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.

Later, he will depart Lake Charles and head to New Orleans, where he will tour the Carrollton Water Plant.

