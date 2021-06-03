Prepare for hurricane season by pre-registering for DSNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is encouraging families to prepare for hurricane season by pre-registering for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Hurricane season is underway and Gov. Edwards said pre-registration allows residents to get a head start on the application process should DSNAP be authorized for their parish.

As hurricane season starts, Louisianans should prepare by pre-registering for DSNAP. Pre-registration allows for a head start on the application process should DSNAP be authorized for your parish. Visit https://t.co/DIBIyZfIbs or https://t.co/qGfYFDoYrD. #lagov #lawx pic.twitter.com/tQxeXxjbHy — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 3, 2021

It also allows you to enter the necessary information into the system should you lose access to the information or documents following a disaster or evacuation.

To pre-register visit dcfs.la.gov/preregister or getagameplan.org.