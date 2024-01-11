Prep Basketball on Wednesday night. The #1 ranked STM Cougars taking on Westgate. The Cougars beat the Tigers 51-19.
Over at Acadiana High, the Rams hosted St. Martinville. The Tigers won by nine over the Rams, 45-36.
Other scores:
JS Clark 81, Hathaway 19
Lacassine 77, Episcopal of Acadiana 66
Carencro 71, Teurlings 68
Comeaux 47, Abbeville 17
North Central 57, Southside 52
Northwest 79, Beau Chene 57
Lafayette Christian 55, David Thibodaux 48
Church Point 45, North Vermilion 41
Crowley 75, Kaplan 37
St. Martinville 59, Erath 41
Mamou 50, Westminster 45
Port Barre 61, Avoyelles 37
West St. Mary 51, Acadiana Renaissance 33
Catholic-NI 52, Ascension Episcopal 37
Franklin 79, Delcambre 20
Lake Arthur 45, Notre Dame 44
Jeanerette 74, Hanson 29
Opelousas Catholic 80, Basile 32
Vermilion Catholic 66, Covenant Christian 49
Midland 71, Bell City 64