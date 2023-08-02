NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A multi-car crash in Assumption Parish left one woman dead and another injured.

Louisiana State Police said Tia Gorrell, 23, of Houma, was killed in a three-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Highway 308. According to investigators, Gorrell was heading north when a Jeep crossed the center line and sideswiped a RAM pulling a camper trailer before hitting Gorrell’s car head-on.

Gorrell, who LSP said was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Kendall Dollar, 38, was taken to a New Orleans hospital in an AirMed with moderate injuries.

State Police said everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and toxicology results are pending for Gorrell and Dollar.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending, according to LSP.