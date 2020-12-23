Pre-Christmas fire takes everything from a family of seven

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It goes without saying 2020 will be a Christmas like no other. So many people are holding smaller celebrations and 7,000 Louisiana citizens will be missing due to death from COVID-19. While the pandemic rolls on other disasters occur every day. Such as a house fire that took everything away from a Sunset days before Christmas.

“The Broussards had just moved into their new home in March and were excited to spend their first Christmas and New Year here, but they didn’t get the chance because Friday the whole house was consumed in fire.

“She said she heard glass breaking. She walked out her room, and she saw the house on fire,” Jeremy Broussard said of the oldest of his five daughters. She was the first to call 911 Friday. She dashed through smoke and burning curtains while her mother was picking up a sibling. In 30 minutes the house as they knew it was gone.

Wading through the ashes of his home, Broussard pointed out his girls’ handmade dresser, his hunting gear, his nonrecognizable rooms, and more in the debris. He said his family has lost everything they’ve worked hard for and it being right before the holidays makes it that much harder.

Even the tree his daughters decorated and all the presents underneath are now just a metal rod jutting out from the ruins. “They are robbed from waking up in the morning in their bed and running to the Christmas tree that Santa brought. You feel bad as a parent because they’re robbed from that now,” Broussard admitted.

The father of five is trying to be strong for his kids and his wife. The youngest, three-year-old twins, haven’t seen what happened. His wife backed out of an interview because she couldn’t bear to see it again.

Broussard said, “As a parent, you always want to protect your kids from hurt and that’s basically what we’re trying to do at this point.”

The Broussard’s can’t do it alone, and good people recognized that. Efforts to replace clothes, food, money, and Christmas are already underway.

“I wish that my wife and I could come up with a word better than, ‘Thank you,’ Broussard shared. “Our kid got out safe, unharmed. I could have come home to so much worse. That’s what keeps us strong, knowing that it’s just a house.”

“The Broussards eventually plan to rebuild on the same spot, but there are a lot of immediate needs right now such as food, clothing, and trying to give those girls a normal Christmas. If you want to help out, you can find do so through gofundme or a meal train.

Broussard said prayers and even the calls have helped his family through this bitter end to a tough year.