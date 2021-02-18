Power restored to over 10,000 customers in early stages of restoration efforts

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 17, 2021 (8 p.m.) – Cleco crews have restored power to over 10,000 customers impacted by the second winter storm to hit Cleco’s service territory this week. At peak, the storm left approximately 43,000 Cleco customers without power.



“We made progress today despite the icy conditions and freezing temperatures, and we will make more headway tomorrow,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “While crews are still working, many customers will be without power overnight.”



Restoration Assessment

Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR) for parts of Cleco’s service territory. More ETRs will be communicated as they become available. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines.

Rapides Parish

Power restored to approximately 6,500 customers today in the following areas: Holloway, North of Ball/Tioga, Bentley, Colfax and Pollock

Power will be restored to 50 percent of customers in Deville, Kolin and Ruby by tomorrow evening, Thursday, Feb. 18.

Crews will continue to put customers’ power back on beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 18 with full power restoration expected for all by Friday, Feb. 19.p

Evangeline Parish

Power restored to some customers in Pine Prairie, Turkey Creek and parts of Chicot (Hwy. 106 & Hwy. 167). Remaining customers will be without power overnight.

Avoyelles Parish

Crews are still working in this area to restore power. ETR is expected tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 18.

Acadia Parish

Crowley – Power restored to all customers who can receive power.

Basile – Power restored to all customers who can receive power.

Evangeline Parish

Ville Platte – Power restored to more than half of customers. Approximately 300 will be without power overnight.

Eunice – Power restored to more than half of customers. Small number of customers will be without power overnight.

Mamou – Power restored to more than half of customers. Approximately 58 customers will be without power overnight.

St. Landry Parish

Opelousas – Power restored to all customers who can receive power.

Red River Parish (revised from 4:30 p.m.)

Approximately 1,000 customers are expected to be without power overnight.



Sabine Parish

Approximately 4,000 customers are expected to be without power overnight.



Natchitoches Parish

All customers expected to be without power overnight.



Calcasieu Parish

All customers expected to be without power overnight.



Vernon Parish

Power expected to be restored to majority of customers by tonight; approximately 50 customers will be without power overnight.

Beauregard Parish

Power expected to be restored to majority of customers by tonight; approximately 250 customers will be without power overnight.

Power Outages as of 8 p.m.