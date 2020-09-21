Possible special session? Lawmakers want to discuss unemployment & Hurricane Laura relief

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) With a petition this weekend, Louisiana lawmakers are proceeding to their second special session of the year.

When the legislature closed the year’s first special session in June, the idea was it would return this fall to decide how to allocate a second federal stimulus, and that second stimulus is still unclear.

This session will tackle matters regarding replenishing the unemployment trust fund without tax hikes and Hurricane Laura relief.

This session would start a week on September 28 and will last approximately 30 days.

As of this publishing of the article, no special session has been announced.

