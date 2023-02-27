BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Jeff Landry released a poll showing him pulling ahead with 48% of support from a select group of Republicans and Independents in an early poll.

The poll by KAConsulting LLC surveyed 504 likely primary voters that self-identify as Republican or Independent. Democrats and voters who said they have only voted for Dems in the last few elections were not included.

In the initial gubernatorial ballot test, Landry scored 48% of support from those select voters. Treasurer John Schroder racked up 6%, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt 3%, State Rep. Richard Nelson 2% and Independent Hunter Lundy earned 2%.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson was also included in the poll, despite not having officially announced a campaign, and got 1% of the support from those 504 voters.

A key item in the poll is that 37% of those voters said they are undecided on who they will vote for in the gubernatorial race. The demographic of those who chose this option are 73% who have not heard of Landry or have no opinion on him, 52% vote for a mix of GOP and Dems, 49% are from the Shreveport DMA and 47% are unfavorable of Donald Trump.

The demographic groups of this surveyed crowd who chose Landry by 48% showed 70% from the Lafayette DMA where Landry is from, 55% always vote GOP as well as support Donald Trump.

When asked about issues around the state, 65% of the Republicans and Independents said they believe Louisiana is on the wrong track. Some of the key issues they are concerned about include crime, the economy, education, infrastructure and government spending.

After reading positive and negative comments from the survey takers, the results claim Landry gained in all demographics, including the undecided voters.

The survey did not include Congressman Garret Graves, who is a rumored candidate who has said he is undecided on if he will run.

The primary election date for the gubernatorial election is Oct. 14.