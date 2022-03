BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) Policy advocates stopped by FOX 44 to call for an end to the death penalty in Louisiana.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that would abolish the death penalty.

Advocates say the system is not working, riddled with error and arbitrarily applied to minorities.

They were planning to hold a rally Tuesday with other faith and religious leaders, but they canceled the event because of the threat of severe weather.