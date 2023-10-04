MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) — A motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on LA 22 near Haynes Road in Livingston Parish.

According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of Nile Sudo Jr., 72, of Westwego.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Sudo was riding a 2011 Yamaha XV1900 Raider motorcycle westbound on LA 22. Though Sudo was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he still received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

According to LSP, Sudo failed to arrange a left-hand curve, causing him to enter a ditch and strike an electrical pole. Sudo was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was secured by Sudo and it will be submitted for analysis, according to LSP.

This is an ongoing investigation.