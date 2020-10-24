Police say missing Youngsville teen may be in the New Orleans area

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Police need the public’s help locating a missing Youngsville teen.

17-year-old Aspon Landry is 5’4 and weighs 130 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Aspon was last seen on October 23, 2020 and may be in the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.