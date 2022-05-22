LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A festival was held in Downtown Lafayette on Saturday to help the family of a Youngsville officer who died in the line of duty due to COVID.

Police Memorial Fest at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette was held to help raise money to cover costs incurred for sending the family of Youngsville Police Officer Randy Guidry who died from Covid-19 to Washington, D.C. for the annual “Honoring the Fallen” Ceremony. Marshal Reggie Thomas and his Lafayette City Marshal’s Office organized the event.

Marshal Thomas said the event was something he had always wanted to do since he was elected. “He was a dedicated police officer. Dedicated not only to the police department but to his family,” said Marshal Reggie Thomas.

Officer Guidry’s family attended the event. “It’s been almost ten months, and there are still people that think of him and remember him, and that’s such a blessing,” said his mother, Jessica Guidry. “It’s very heartwarming, and I can’t thank them enough.”

“Tell your kids you love them every day because one day they’re here and the next day they’re gone. I’m experiencing that right now,” said his father, Lorne Guidry.

Each attendance paid $20 donations to help reimburse the family’s trip from Washington D.C. “C.O.P.S., which is an organization that actually funds officers to go to Washington DC, so what happens is they pay the family way to Washington, D.C., and what our goal is to try to make enough dollars so we can donate the money back to them,” said Marshal Thomas.

There was live music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble and Geno Delafose, and French Rockin’ Boogie. Also, music from DJ RV. The marshal’s cooking team made jambalaya. Everyone was there for a good time.

Zena Miller was one person in attendance. She is from Gary, Indiana but came with her friend Timey Williams to support the Marshal and send prayers to the Guidry family. “We love to dance. We love to zydeco and just enjoy life. Living our life like it’s golden,” said Miller. “Enjoying the culture because I’m not from here, but I enjoyed learning the culture while living here.”

Marshal Thomas said the event was a great way to end National Police Week festivities. “We just want to take care of our own. We’re brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and we come together when it’s hard times, and one thing I do know is the community comes together with us.”