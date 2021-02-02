Police investigating possible connection between fatal stabbing in New Orleans and machete attack at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed that detectives in New Orleans are investigating a possible connection between Monday’s machete attack at a Shreveport hospital and a fatal stabbing in the Lower Ninth Ward over the weekend.

A man was found stabbed to death early Sunday afternoon outside a gas station on St. Claude Ave. On Monday, NOPD released surveillance images of a “person of interest” in that case, showing a man and vehicle that match the description of the suspect arrested in Monday’s attack in Shreveport.

Zaokoye Chatman, 27, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery. (Photo source: Shreveport Police Department)

Zaokoye Chatman, 21, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and booked into the Shreveport City jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery in connection with the attack Monday afternoon at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

Shreveport police said one of the two victims in that attack was Chatman’s mother, who works at the hospital. Police said both victims suffered serious injuries and had surgery, but they are expected to survive.

Chatman has short dreadlocks and was seen on surveillance video leaving the area of the hospital in Shreveport shortly after the attack Monday in what police described as an older model green Saturn SUV. Photos released by NOPD Monday show a man about the same age as Chatman with short dreadlocks and driving a battered-looking green Saturn SUV.

According to Shreveport police, detectives from New Orleans will conduct an investigation, to determine if Chatman is also a suspect in Sunday’s homicide in New Orleans.

NOPD told WGNO on Monday that “the pictured subject is considered to be a person of interest and is sought only for questioning at this time.”