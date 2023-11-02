ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a hit-and-run in Abbeville Tuesday morning.

Abbeville Police said they received reports at appriximately 7 a.m. Tuesday of pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the roadway on La. 14 by Tractor Supply and Discount Tire.

Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene and subsequently transported the unidentified male subject to a local hospital who was then transported by air med to a trauma center. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy said the victim has been unconscious since the crash, and was found with no identification on him.

The victim is a white male in his mid 20’s approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 150-175 lbs. A list of his tattoos is as follows:

Black sheep – right forearm

Outline of Louisiana – right hand

2K16 – right-hand knuckles

Pitbull image – right forearm

Fear God – right forearm

100 with underling – right forearm

B – on the right pectoral

337 – left hand

Paisley – left forearm

Authorities said a possible related incident occurred just minutes before in which a white SUV hit a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Jacquelyn and South Airport and fled the scene.

Police said the vehicle that struck the male subject fled eastbound on La. 14 towards Iberia Parish. The vehicle was described as a small white SUV with frontal damage as well as windshield damage.

Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.

Latest posts