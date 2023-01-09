Fiends of Terry (left) and Terri Trahan are hosting a fundraiser for the couple Jan. 22. Both are battling cancer.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer.

Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.

Now, family and friends are hosting a fundraiser to help pay medical costs and living expenses for the couple. They’re selling plate lunches on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Plate lunches will include pastalaya, white beans and bread and will be sold for $10.

Lunches can be picked up at the following locations:

110 Eighth Ave., Krotz Springs

1142 Hwy. 743, Opelousas

To order, or for more information, call 337-785-1624 or email at tmiller1545@aol.com.