MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Regional Airport is back open after a single plane crash occurred on Thursday, March 24, 2022, just before 1:30 PM. According to MLU Airport Director Charles Butcher, a small engine plane crashed at the airport after the plane’s landing gear failed.

Two passengers, including the pilot, were onboard during the crash. No one suffered any injuries.

The airport was closed while the plane was removed from the runway. The airport’s crew cleared the runway and the airport reopened at 3 PM.

The cause of the gear failure is under investigation.