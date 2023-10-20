Notre Dame won its third straight contest with a win over district 5-2A competitor,

Dequincy, 42-3.

The win gives, Coach Louie Cook, and the Pios a 5-3 overall record, and 3-0 record in district.

Just East on I-10, in Rayne… Kaine Guirdry’s Wolves dominated Washington-Marion 43-0. Dylan Judice was 7-13 for 173 yards and 2 TDs.

Other scores from across the state include:

Crowley 45 – Livonia 28

Jennings 49 – Westlake 8

Church Point 40 – Ville Platte 8

Catholic NI 49 – Franklin 12

