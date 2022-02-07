KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department reported a vehicle crashing into the wall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 1908 Short Street, Kenner, in Rivertown on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred before 8:30 a.m. when what appears to be a maroon van crashed into the south side of the church and was halfway inside the building when it came to a stop.

According to the KPD report, the driver of the vehicle reported that he recently had work done to his vehicle for sudden acceleration issues. After starting his vehicle and shifting gears, his vehicle accelerated forward crashing into the church.



Van crashes into Kenner church (Photos: Kenner Police Department)Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic ChurchVan crashes into Kenner church (Photos: Kenner Police Department)

The vehicle struck the choir section of the church.

There were only minor injuries reported, including the driver, who is a member of the church, sustained minor injuries and a church choir member inside the church twisted an ankle.

The choir had reportedly just walked away from the area before the accident occurred.

The accident is still under investigation, the driver has not been cited.