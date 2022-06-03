NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It was a scary scene in downtown New Orleans after police say a streetcar collided with a car.

The crash happened around the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street. Those at the scene told WGNO that the car was pushed about 20 feet away during the collision.

While other details of how the crash happened were not immediately available, it was confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.