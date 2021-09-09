PHOTOS: HSL scrambles to get food and supplies to animals in need

Humane Society of Louisiana Scrambles to Get Food and Supplies to Animals in Need

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Humane Society of Louisiana has been working nonstop to help pets and animals affected by Hurricane Ida.

During the last 10 days, the group has done many things to help get food and supplies to animals in need.

HSL has sent out more than 800 animals from shelters in southeastern Louisiana on transports to other states, including a flight that flew more than 100 animals Tuesday to shelters in Wisconsin and North Dakota;- delivered hay and feed to multiple barns in Plaquemines parish.

They also delivered tons of food to individual pet owners that had multiple pets and was low on food or had run out, including delivering food to a pet owner in French Settlement in Livingston parish that needed food for his 30 chickens, two cats, a dog, guinea hens, and a goose.

Along with that, HSL sent a team to install a kennel in a pet owner’s backyard in Laplace, so she could safely contain her three pit bulls. Her fence blew down during the storm. They paid medical care for multiple pets or stray animals that were injured during the storm as well.

Generators were delivered to several pets owners whose pets were overheating and needed to be cooled off.

Food was delivered to wildlife rehabilitators so they could feed injured, orphaned, and displaced wildlife, including baby squirrels and raccoons.

In New Orleans, three dogs were evacuated from a vet clinic that was without power and was overheating. The dogs were transferred to a different vet hospital in Tylertown, Mississippi; and food was left for cat colonies maintained in different parishes.

The group is encouraging its donors and supporters to donate locally that so local groups that were directly impacted will benefit the most from donor’s generosity.

HSLA is also reminding people that wildlife and farm animals were also impacted on a large scale and to help them whenever possible.

Those wishing to donate to HSLA can donate on its website at www.humanela.org, through its PayPal account at humanela@gmail.com, or by mail at P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174.

