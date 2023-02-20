TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Following the arrest of four alleged pick-pocketers on Saturday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has processed all 40 phones that were stolen.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, of the 40 phones recovered five were either not identifiable or unrecoverable due to not having SIM cards.

Deputies have already started contacting owners in regard to recovering their phones.

Listed below are the numbers of phones that have not been claimed yet.

213-XXX-0250

225-XXX-0288

225-XXX-3275

337-XXX-9253

504-XXX-3785

504-XXX-9484

504-XXX-4278

504-XXX-9834

504-XXX-5181

504-XXX-9853

504-XXX-5759

504-XXX-0680

504-XXX-8185

504-XXX-0886

504-XXX-8607

504-XXX-1230

504-XXX-8698

504-XXX-1424

504-XXX-8906

512-XXX-8884

707-XXX-2929

985-XXX-1923

985-XXX-3394

985-XXX-3983

If you believe your phone number matches one on the list, please contact TPSO at 1-985-345-6150 to make arrangements to pick up your device.