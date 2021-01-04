Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to begin across La. Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Monday, January 4 starts the vaccinations for those who are most vulnerable to catch COVID-19 in what is the first of many phases.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced on December 31st detailed plans for distributing the state’s next shipment of vaccines using a network of pharmacies.

Starting this week, a network of about 100 pharmacies across the state will start to receive limited doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Nursing home residents and staff are top priority for getting the vaccine in the beginning phase.

Senior citizens age 70 and older and certain health care workers will be able to make an appointment at one of the participating pharmacies to get the first of the two-shot vaccine.

Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy and anyone who arrives without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

Just a reminder, people vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine will receive the second dose 21 days after the first dose.

Those getting the Moderna vaccine will receive the second dose 28 days after the first dose.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will announce today which pharmacies will be administering doses so people can begin trying to make appointments.

LDH stresses that only a limited supply of 10,000 doses will be available, so officials it will take a few weeks to complete the first of the two-dose series for all facilities.