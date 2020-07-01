Petition circulates for Acadian Ambulance to hire back Jamie Bergeron gains support

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A petition is circulating online lobbying Acadian Ambulance to rehire Jamie Bergeron.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 6,000 people have signed the petition at change.org. The petition was started by Shawn Chaisson.

Jamie Bergeron, one of your best & longest employed EMTs, was terminated for posting a JOKE on his personal Facebook page. Of course everyone knows he’s also a well loved local entertainer and jokester. He may post some silly stuff to get a few laughs, but he’s never done or said anything racially related in all his years of service to you. When I see something on someone’s page that is sensitive to me, I scroll on. I have the RIGHT & SENSE to ignore it. WE all know Jamie meant nothing by his meme, except to get a laugh. Don’t let our local communities lose a dedicated public servant who SAVES ALL LIVES because of a few sensitive people who can’t get a joke! Twice I’ve personally seen Jamie jump off of a stage during gigs and perform CPR when fans have hit the floor in distress! He didn’t see color; he saw a person in distress, stopped his performance, & selflessly SAVED 2 LIVES! I encourage everyone to share your Jamie stories, while he was on the clock & off! I know he has MANY! DO THE RIGHT THING for our community, Acadian Ambulance! Bring back a selfless LIFE SAVING public servant! #WeStandWithJamie Shawn Chaisson

Bergeron was fired from Acadian Ambulance for sharing offensive memes. Bergeron has defended himself as “insensitive, but far from being racist.” He did release a response on social media.

