Pet food giveaway taking place for Hurricane Laura victims

CAMERON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Animals who are suffering from Hurricane Laura are getting support just as much as humans are.
Rescue Alliance is holding a pet food drive in Cameron Parish for pet owners who are struggling to support their furry loved ones.
The relief effort will take place September 7 at Grand Lake High School from 2:00 p.m till 4:00 p.m.
Donations are to be collected at Agape Baptist Church, Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville and Petsmart of Gonzales.
The following supplies are asked from those donating:
- Dog Food
- Cat food
- Leashes
- Collars
- Cat litter
- Food and Water Bowls
