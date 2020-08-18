Perks await anyone visiting Louisiana: deals and discounts during COVID-19

SLIDELL, La. – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s enthusiasm for Louisiana is contagious.

“We’re in real trouble in this country if we can’t have Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest and all those great outdoor large events we love to have here in Louisiana. I mean that is America!” he told WGNO’s Stephanie Oswald at the Welcome Center in Slidell.

Nungesser himself is working the phones to get conventions back to New Orleans. He says he’s personally spoken with dozens of meeting planners, hoping to entice them to re-book, with the promise of what he’s calling “Louisiana Lagniappe.”

“If you re-book here, we’ll give you free Louisiana seafood, a local band or musician to play for your event, and the first night is on us,” he says.

Locals and out-of-state visitors can enjoy a discount at Louisiana State Parks: type in the code: Welcome Back for a ‘buy 3 nights get the 4th free’ deal. Plus, if you stop at any of the state parks, welcome centers, or museums, you’ll get a free mask. (So no worries if you left yours at home, you can still #maskup!)

“We’re all in this together,” says Nungesser. “We’ve got to do it the right way. Our doors are open to our neighboring states and the people who want to drive here and enjoy our great state parks and support the local economy, but we want them to do it safely.”

In a normal year, there are more than 400 fairs and festivals across The Pelican State, but COVID-19 has put nearly all of them on hold, or transformed them into virtual experiences.

Meanwhile, the Lt. Governor and other tourism leaders have been promoting 2020 as “The Year of the Louisiana Road Trip.” If you’d like some ideas for planning a staycation or vacation, there are plenty online; click here for more info on how to “Feed Your Soul” in Louisiana.

