Perkins: I won’t abandon Shreveport during Senate run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he won’t abandon Shreveport during his run for U.S. Senate.

Perkins is among the 14 candidates that have qualified to challenge Senator Bill Cassidy.

Perkins, who was elected Mayor of Shreveport in December 2018, says its crazy for anyone to think he can’t fulfill his duties as Shreveport Mayor while running for Senate.

“I am from Shreveport. I came back to Shreveport very, very deliberately. I would never leave Shreveport. I am going to be able to serve and do all of my duties as the mayor while I am campaigning” said Perkins.

Cassidy qualified for re-election on Friday and has already secured the backing on the Louisiana GOP and President Trump. Despite that support, Perkins believes he’ll have the backing from top democrats nationally and statewide.

“The DSCC, the democratic Senate campaign committee endorsed us. There will be other senators that will come behind them as well. We’ll have a lot, a lot of state leadership that are going to come behind us and endorse as well” said Perkins.

Perkins admits the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will change the traditional way of campaigning, but it’s something he’s ready for.

“We’re gonna make sure that we are campaigning as safely as possible. Still get our messaging out, we are going to really, really have to rely on technology. We’re really, really going to have to rely on endorsements and getting the word out” said Perkins.

Election day is November 3. A runoff election will be held on December 5 if no candidate tops fifty percent.